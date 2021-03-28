Left Menu

City holds distanced ceremonies for mass shooting victims

Its comforting. David A Humdy, a 25-year Colorado resident, said the ceremonies are important as a way to reflect on what happened.People are never going to forget.

PTI | Boulder | Updated: 28-03-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 09:52 IST
City holds distanced ceremonies for mass shooting victims

The city of Boulder encouraged people nationwide to hold a moment of silence and conduct a candle-lighting ceremony to honor the victims of a mass shooting at a local supermarket that killed 10 people last week.

Boulder officials asked participants to observe 10 minutes of silence and leave a candle or light in front of their homes at 8 pm Saturday to honour the victims. The ceremonies had to be conducted privately in lieu of a mass gathering because of health restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, residents such as Susan Sierota extolled the virtues of the socially distanced ceremonies.

“It's so important to remember the victims and do so with strong community. But right now we can't because of the pandemic,” said Sierota, a 30-year Boulder resident. “Normally, we can gather around and show people that we're in this together.” The former CEO of a Colorado tech startup will leave a candle by her front window for 10 days to honor the 10 victims of the King Soopers store shooting, who include 20-year-old Denny Stong; 23-year-old Neven Stanisic; 25-year-old Rikki Olds; 49-year-old Tralona Bartkowiak; 51-year-old Teri Leiker; 51-year-old Eric Talley; 59-year-old Suzanne Fountain; 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney; 62-year-old Lynn Murray; and 65-year-old Jody Waters.

“There are lots of candles in windows on my street,” Sierota said. “It's comforting.” David A Humdy, a 25-year Colorado resident, said the ceremonies are important as a way to reflect on what happened.

“People are never going to forget. People are going to use it as a political battleground fight. And I think before that, I'd just like the loss of life to be acknowledged,'' Humdy said.

The Boulder mass shooting occurred just days after another mass killing took place in Atlanta where eight people were killed, six of them women of Asian descent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 66 runs in 1st T20

Devon Conways prolific international summer continued Sunday with an unbeaten 92 which led New Zealand to a 66-run win over Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 cricket international.Conway took his runs from only 52 balls and combined in a 105...

Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, several hurt

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral on Indonesias Sulawesi island during a Palm Sunday Mass, wounding at least nine people, police said. A cellular video obtained by The Associated Press showed body pa...

Beleaguered Syria suffers also due to Suez Canal closure

Syria has begun rationing the distribution of fuel in the war-torn country amid concerns that shipments could be delayed because Egypts Suez Canal is being blocked by a giant cargo ship that has run aground, the Oil Ministry said Saturday.T...

Night curfew in India's Maharashtra state after record COVID spike

Authorities in Indias western state of Maharashtra imposed night curfews on Sunday to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases with the financial capital Mumbai reporting 6,123 new cases, the highest single-day spike since March last year.We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021