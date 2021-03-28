Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Liam Gallagher and DJ Guetta to headline delayed Isle of Wight festival Liam Gallagher, 1980s pop band Duran Duran and DJ David Guetta will headline September's Isle of Wight festival, organisers said on Friday, as Britain starts finalising details for a return to big music events as it emerges from lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 10:28 IST
Liam Gallagher and DJ Guetta to headline delayed Isle of Wight festival

Liam Gallagher, 1980s pop band Duran Duran and DJ David Guetta will headline September's Isle of Wight festival, organisers said on Friday, as Britain starts finalising details for a return to big music events as it emerges from lockdown. The festival, whose 2020 edition was cancelled because of the global pandemic, will take place Sept. 16-19, pushed back from its usual June dates. Spectacular: 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests

Music fans in Barcelona hugged, danced and sang along at a sold-out rock concert on Saturday night after taking rapid COVID-19 tests in a trial that could revive the live music industry in Spain and beyond. Some 5,000 fans at the show for Spanish indie band Love of Lesbian had to wear masks but social distancing was not required in the Palau Sant Jordi arena. Forget labels, we're all one, says Grammy nominee Jon Batiste

American musician Jon Batiste says he set out to break the confines of genre in his new album, mixing styles and working with the likes of gospel singer Mavis Staples, guitarist Cory Wong and author Zadie Smith. The award winning jazz musician from Louisiana last week released "We Are" , described by Vanity Fair as "a vivid turn from straight jazz to joyful, danceable pop and neo-soul". Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of this year's Eurovision Song Contest have disqualified Belarus, ruling that its entry song - by a band whose lyrics have been deemed in the past to mock anti-government protests - is in breach of competition guidelines. Earlier this month the organisers rejected an entry by Belarus, which has been gripped by political crisis since August last year, as the submitted song mocked protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. MMA: UFC261 warn ticket holders of 'death' and 'permanent damage' from COVID-19

UFC261 set for next month in Jacksonville, Florida sold out in minutes on Friday, with tickets that were issued carrying a warning of a threat of possible "death" and "permanent damage" from COVID-19. Tickets for the April 24 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, which has an official capacity of 15,000, came with a liability disclaimer that attendance, "may lead to exposure to COVID-19 and that contraction of COVID-19 may result in severe and permanent damage to the health of the Holder and/or others including, but not limited to, death". Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang

China's top ride-hailing app dropped Swedish fashion retailer H&M from its listings as Chinese celebrities stopped endorsing foreign labels in a growing uproar over Western accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang. H&M faced a public backlash in China when social media users in the country circulated a statement the company made last year announcing it would no longer source cotton from Xinjiang after reports of the use of forced labour by Uighur Muslims. Ask him anything: William Shatner's life story to live on through AI

Actor William Shatner, best known for forging new frontiers on the "Star Trek" TV series, has tapped new technology that will give current and future generations the chance to query him about his life, family and career. Shatner, who turned 90 on Monday, spent more than 45 hours over five days recording answers to be used in an interactive video created by Los Angeles-based company StoryFile.

