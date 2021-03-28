Radhika Apte to play spy in 'Mrs Undercover'

Actor Radhika Apte has come on board to play a spy in her forthcoming film ''Mrs Undercover'', the makers announced on Sunday. Abir Sengupta, who directed Kiara Advani-starrer ''Indoo Ki Jawani'', has turned producer with the film. ''Mrs Undercover'' marks the directorial debut of writer-director Anushree Mehta. The film also stars actor Sumeet Vyas.

The makers revealed the film's teaser poster, which aims to indicate the ''interesting dichotomous combination of an Indian housewife holding a gun''.

Apte said when Mehta approached her with the film's script, she was surprised with its ''novelty'', which has now translated to the film's poster.

''When I saw this first look, it was that same excitement I felt and it was not only as someone who is a part of the film but also as a member of the audience. ''I think we all wanted to show the essence of the film through this first poster and I must say that we have captured it well. Now, I am waiting to see what the audience has to say about this special film of ours,'' the 35-year-old actor said in a statement. Mehta said it was ''surreal'' to share the first look of the film with the audience.

''The title, the poster, the imagery is a long-thought process to make people excited. I am so glad that I found an actor like Radhika Apte to play the titular character,'' the debutante director said. Presented by B4U Motion Pictures and Jaadugar Films & Knight Sky Movies, ''Mrs Undercover'' is produced by Ishan Saksena, Sengupta, Sunil Shah, and Varun Bajaj.

