Vikrant Massey tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Vikrant Massey on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self quarantine. While he had begun filming for Red Chillies Entertainments thriller Love Hostel last month, its unclear which project the actor was currently working on.Despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested COVID positive.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 17:22 IST
''I'm taking the prescribed medications and adequate rest and currently doing fine. Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, only if necessary,'' Massey added. Image Credit: Twitter (@masseysahib)

Actor Vikrant Massey on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-quarantine. Massey, 33, took to Instagram and asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested for the virus. The ''Mirzapur'' star wrote that he contracted the virus despite following necessary precautions while shooting. While he had begun filming for Red Chillies Entertainment's thriller ''Love Hostel'' last month, it's unclear which project the actor was currently working on.

''Despite necessary precautions on a shoot, I have tested COVID positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP.

''I'm taking the prescribed medications and adequate rest and currently doing fine. Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, only if necessary,'' Massey added.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 6,130 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 3,91,791. This was the highest single-day rise in the city since the pandemic began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

