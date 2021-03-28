Left Menu

Reuters People News Summary

U.S. novelist Larry McMurtry, who wrote 'Lonesome Dove,' dead at 84 Larry McMurtry, who wrote of complex relationships in novels such as "The Last Picture Show" and "Terms of Endearment," and then helped redefine the American Old West with the epic "Lonesome Dove," has died at 84, his publicist said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 18:31 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Popular children's book author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

American children's book author Beverly Cleary, who responded to a young reader's plea for realistic characters by bringing rare insight and humor to the lives of Ramona Quimby, Henry Huggins and the other children who populated her more than 40 books, has died at age 104, publisher HarperCollins said. Cleary died on Thursday at her home in Carmel, California, where she had lived since the 1960s, a statement from HarperCollins said. No cause of death was given. U.S. novelist Larry McMurtry, who wrote 'Lonesome Dove,' dead at 84

Larry McMurtry, who wrote of complex relationships in novels such as "The Last Picture Show" and "Terms of Endearment," and then helped redefine the American Old West with the epic "Lonesome Dove," has died at 84, his publicist said on Friday. The cause was heart failure, according to publicist Amanda Lundberg, who said by email the author was surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Norma Faye and long-time writing partner, Diana Ossana, when he died on Thursday night. Putin tells how he fell off horse

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has in the past presented himself sitting proud, bare-chested on a horse, but on Friday he admitted to taking a fall. The 68-year-old who has been in power in Russia for more than two decades as president or prime minister has carefully cultivated a macho image for years with a series of photo opps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK working with anti-doping probe into rider's abnormal test

British cycling and anti-doping authorities said they are committed to working with the World Anti-Doping Agency to look into allegations surrounding the investigation of an abnormal drugs test by a rider in 2010.The Mail on Sunday newspape...

UP: Cops blame rats for disappearance of seized illicit liquor from police station

A probe has been initiated into a claim by a local police station that rats were behind the disappearance of a large number of seized cartons of illicit liquor from a strongroom.A senior police officer said over 1,400 cartons of liquor have...

World Bank re-engages with Sudan following arrears clearance

The World Bank will shortly begin the process of allocating some 2 billion in grants to Sudan, a bank official said, representing the countrys return to the international financial system after decades of isolation.Priority areas for the fu...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. administers 140 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDCThe United States has administered 140,180,735 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 180,644,125 doses as of Saturday mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021