Haridwar seers to celebrate Holi with flowers due to COVID-19

Seers of Haridwar will celebrate Holi this year without using colours or touching each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Departing from the age-old tradition of embracing and painting each other's face with assorted colours, the 13 akhadas (saint bodies) will instead use flower petals to celebrate the festival of colours on Monday.

Advertisement

''It will be a symbolic Holi in which flowers instead of colours will be used in view of coronavirus,” president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Narendra Giri Maharaj said.

Giri also appealed to people in general to keep the celebrations simple and ensure effective compliance with COVID-19 norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)