Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 'triumph of good over evil', says 'Happy Holi'

Megastar Hrithik Roshan on Sunday sent out Holi greetings to his fans.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 22:22 IST
Hrithik Roshan celebrates 'triumph of good over evil', says 'Happy Holi'
Hrithik Roshan (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Hrithik Roshan on Sunday sent out Holi greetings to his fans. The 'Kaho Naa Pyar Hai' actor took to Twitter and extended greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion.

Roshan also posted a short animated clip that had an alphabetical 'O' with horns transforming into a colourful 'O' of Holi. The video had a message that read, "The triumph of good over evil."

Alongside the video, the 'War' actor wrote, "Love. Laugh. LIVE. Happy Holi, beautiful people. Stay blessed," and added a red heart emoticon." More than 1.9 thousand fans liked the tweet while many chimed into the comments sections and reciprocated warm wishes to Roshan.

Earlier in the day, Karisma Kapoor sent warm Holi wishes to her fans and urged them to 'add colours to your life' Preity Zinta, too, treated fans to throwback pictures of Holi celebrations from last year and sent out warm wishes to her fans.

Holi will be celebrated on Monday. However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata derides Shah's claim of winning 26 out of 30 seats in 1st phase in WB

Deriding Union Home Minister Amit Shahs assertion that the BJP will win 26 of the 30 seats which went to vote in the first phase of West Bengal assembly polls, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asked did he hacked the EVM...

Rahul dubs AIADMK a BJP 'mask', Stalin asks him to forge national front against saffron party

The ruling AIADMK is a mask of the RSS and BJP and Chief Minister K Palaniswami bowed to saffron party leaders as he indulged in corruption, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Sunday in his campaign in Tamil Nadu for the April 6 Assemb...

Pashtun leaders Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar arrested in Pakistan

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM leader Manzoor Ahmad Pashtun and Member of the National Assembly MNA Mohsin Dawar were arrested on Sunday by the provincial police in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while they were on way to participate in Pashtu...

C'garh CM chairs meet to review situation amid COVID-19 surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday asked officials to increase the vaccination coverage in districts where infection numbers are high.Chairing a meeting here on the outbreak situation, he al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021