People News Roundup: Popular children's book author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Popular children's book author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

American children's book author Beverly Cleary, who responded to a young reader's plea for realistic characters by bringing rare insight and humor to the lives of Ramona Quimby, Henry Huggins and the other children who populated her more than 40 books, has died at age 104, publisher HarperCollins said. Cleary died on Thursday at her home in Carmel, California, where she had lived since the 1960s, a statement from HarperCollins said. No cause of death was given.

