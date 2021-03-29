Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spectacular: 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests

Music fans in Barcelona hugged, danced and sang along at a sold-out rock concert on Saturday night after taking rapid COVID-19 tests in a trial that could revive the live music industry in Spain and beyond. Some 5,000 fans at the show for Spanish indie band Love of Lesbian had to wear masks but social distancing was not required in the Palau Sant Jordi arena.

Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of this year's Eurovision Song Contest have disqualified Belarus, ruling that its entry song - by a band whose lyrics have been deemed in the past to mock anti-government protests - is in breach of competition guidelines. Earlier this month the organisers rejected an entry by Belarus, which has been gripped by political crisis since August last year, as the submitted song mocked protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.

Box Office: Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 as 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Roars Overseas

Bob Odenkirk, action star? It's a premise so unexpected, so curious, that it just might have enticed audiences to watch "Nobody," a revenge thriller that sees an otherwise unassuming Odenkirk ("Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul") kick ass and take names. "Nobody" debuted atop domestic box office charts, generating $6.7 million from 2,460 venues. It's a solid but not stellar start as movie theaters in Los Angeles and around the country begin to reopen in earnest.

