Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 10:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spectacular: 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests

Music fans in Barcelona hugged, danced and sang along at a sold-out rock concert on Saturday night after taking rapid COVID-19 tests in a trial that could revive the live music industry in Spain and beyond. Some 5,000 fans at the show for Spanish indie band Love of Lesbian had to wear masks but social distancing was not required in the Palau Sant Jordi arena.

Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of this year's Eurovision Song Contest have disqualified Belarus, ruling that its entry song - by a band whose lyrics have been deemed in the past to mock anti-government protests - is in breach of competition guidelines. Earlier this month the organisers rejected an entry by Belarus, which has been gripped by political crisis since August last year, as the submitted song mocked protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.

Box Office: Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 as 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Roars Overseas

Bob Odenkirk, action star? It's a premise so unexpected, so curious, that it just might have enticed audiences to watch "Nobody," a revenge thriller that sees an otherwise unassuming Odenkirk ("Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul") kick ass and take names. "Nobody" debuted atop domestic box office charts, generating $6.7 million from 2,460 venues. It's a solid but not stellar start as movie theaters in Los Angeles and around the country begin to reopen in earnest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German exporters hope to benefit from pick-up in economic growth in Asia, U.S. -Ifo

German exporters are increasingly optimistic to benefit from a pick-up in economic growth in Asia and the United States, a survey by the Ifo economic institute showed on Monday.Their expectations rose to 24.9 points in March, the highest va...

Soccer-Euro clubs body keen to see women's Club World Cup set up

The European Club Association ECA is excited by the prospect of a womens Club World Cup being set up fairly soon and sees the tournament as part of its strategy to help develop womens football, chief executive Charlie Marshall said. The ECA...

Thailand preparing for possible refugee exodus from Myanmar - PM

Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday his government is preparing for a potential flood of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar.We dont want to have an exodus into our territory, but we will observe human rights, too, Pray...

Ever Given ship stuck in Suez Canal floats again: Report

The Ever Given container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal has now been freed, maritime services provider Inchcape Shipping has said. This comes nearly a week after the 400-meter vessel ran aground in one of the worlds most importa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021