Left Menu

Dwayne Johnson announces 'Black Adam' release date

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnsons Black Adam is slated to be released on July 29, 2022. BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022. The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change, the 48-year-old actor wrote on Sunday.Black Adam is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinemas Shazam, featuring Zachary Levi.The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-03-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 11:23 IST
Dwayne Johnson announces 'Black Adam' release date

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson's ''Black Adam'' is slated to be released on July 29, 2022. Johnson shared the date on Instagram, along with a video of his voiceover blaring in Times Square.

''A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself. BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022. The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change,'' the 48-year-old actor wrote on Sunday.

''Black Adam'' is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's ''Shazam!'', featuring Zachary Levi.

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who has directed Johnson in the upcoming ''Jungle Cruise'', will helm ''Black Adam''.

The movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson is also producing the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British stocks inch higher as lockdown measures ease further

UK shares edged higher on Monday as market participants cheered the easing of more lockdown measures, with consumer stocks among the best performers while energy stocks tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1, ...

European stocks near record highs on recovery hopes; Credit Suisse slumps

European stocks edged closer to a record high on Monday on optimism over a global economic recovery, while Credit Suisse tumbled following a warning of significant losses from exiting positions after a U.S.-based hedge fund defaulted on mar...

Huge ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, more work needed

A massive container ship blocking Egypts Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, the Suez Canal Authority SCA said on Monday, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened for a huge backlog of ships. The 400-mete...

‘No respite’ for civilians in Syria, UN officials urge international support

With the added impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there is no respite for civilians in Syria, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs OCHA, UN refugee agency UNHCR, and UN Development Programme UNDP said in a joint news rele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021