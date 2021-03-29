Left Menu

Dhanush wraps up Aanand L Rai's 'AtrangiRe'

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Rai and the films writer, Himanshu Sharma. Last week, Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee were named the joint winners of the best actor National Film Award for their performances in Asuran and Bhonsle, respectively.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 11:50 IST
Dhanush wraps up Aanand L Rai's 'AtrangiRe'

South star Dhanush on Monday said he has finished shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial ''AtrangiRe''. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Rai and the film's writer, Himanshu Sharma. ''AtrangiRe'' reunites Dhanush, Rai and Sharma after their 2013 critical hit ''Raanjhanaa''.

'''AtrangiRe' wrapped. Thank you @aanandirai and Himanshu. Love you both,'' Dhanush captioned the photo.

Also starring Sara Ali Khan, the film also features Akshay Kumar in a ''special role''.

''AtrangiRe'', which went on floors last March before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot, resumed filming in Madurai last October and followed it up with a schedule in Delhi.

With music by AR Rahman, ''AtrangiRe'' is set to be released theatrically on August 6. Last week, Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee were named the joint winners of the best actor National Film Award for their performances in ''Asuran'' and ''Bhonsle'', respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British stocks inch higher as lockdown measures ease further

UK shares edged higher on Monday as market participants cheered the easing of more lockdown measures, with consumer stocks among the best performers while energy stocks tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1, ...

European stocks near record highs on recovery hopes; Credit Suisse slumps

European stocks edged closer to a record high on Monday on optimism over a global economic recovery, while Credit Suisse tumbled following a warning of significant losses from exiting positions after a U.S.-based hedge fund defaulted on mar...

Huge ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, more work needed

A massive container ship blocking Egypts Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, the Suez Canal Authority SCA said on Monday, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened for a huge backlog of ships. The 400-mete...

‘No respite’ for civilians in Syria, UN officials urge international support

With the added impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there is no respite for civilians in Syria, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs OCHA, UN refugee agency UNHCR, and UN Development Programme UNDP said in a joint news rele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021