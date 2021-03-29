Left Menu

Too quiet for comfort: Spanish party town worries about tourist season

All this is a bit of a mess," Maria Asun, 59, who has lived in Magaluf for 40 years and run La Vila ice-cream parlour for seven, told Reuters.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:30 IST
Too quiet for comfort: Spanish party town worries about tourist season
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Quiet and birdsong have replaced the sounds of thumping music and fun-loving tourists in the popular Mallorca resort of Magaluf, and the prospect of another potentially lost season is weighing heavily on locals.

Along the deserted main drag, bars that usually throng with mainly British tourists to the Spanish island are shuttered. Some have put up hand-made paper signs saying "we love tourists" and "we will be back in 2021". "It's very strange, it's like a ghost city," said a 35-year-old Italian tourist from Florence, who gave only her first name, Virginia. She and her friend Helena were among the few tourists to make it to Magaluf for a spring holiday as much of Europe grapples to get coronavirus under control.

"We just have to wait for better times and meanwhile we enjoy the peace," said Helena, 29, a designer from Milan. But for locals, peace, and quiet don't pay the bills.

"The truth is we're all a bit sad ... All this is a bit of a mess," Maria Asun, 59, has lived in Magaluf for 40 years and run La Vila ice-cream parlor for seven, told Reuters. "Lots of people can't pay their rent, have no work... they closed in October of 2019 and haven't been able to reopen because there is no tourism, there is nothing," she said.

A smattering of locals sits outside the ice-cream parlor wearing masks. For sale, signs dot holiday apartment balconies. At a time of year when the town should be busy with spring tourists and gearing up for the summer crush, there is uncertainty over what tourism will take place this year. Britain currently bans all foreign travel, except for work, education, or health reasons. The government is to review that in April and possibly allow it from May 17.

"Magaluf relies heavily on British tourism so it goes without saying it's been heavily affected," Nikki Beckett, who has run the Gemini hair salon in the town center for five years, told Reuters. "It's been quieter for sure, many businesses are far more hesitant about the opening." The eerie silence that hangs over Magaluf highlights just how hard the pandemic has hit the country's tourism sector.

Foreign tourism to Spain plunged 80% last year to 19 million visitors - its lowest in half a century - as global pandemic restrictions dramatically curtailed international travel. "Right now we're usually focusing on opening up, all the hotels are preparing for Easter, all the bars are open and lots of people are working around here," said Maria Asun. "Now, you go out onto the street ... and there is no one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Sandwich wrapper wrecked Alonso's comeback race

Fernando Alonsos Renault-owned Alpine team have blamed a discarded sandwich wrapper for wrecking the double world champions Formula One comeback race in Bahrain on Sunday. The Spaniard retired from his first race since 2018 after the cars r...

Richest Czech man among 5 killed in Alaska helicopter crash

A contracted helicopter carrying guides and guests from a lodge on a heli-skiing trip in Alaskas backcountry crashed, killing the pilot and four others, including the Czech Republics richest man.The only other person on board was in serious...

Philippine daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 for 1st time

Manila Philippines, March 29 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH reported on Monday 10,016 new COVID-19 infections, the highest ever daily tally since the outbreak began in January last year, raising the nationwide count in t...

Ship backlogs from Suez chaos could take months to clear, container lines say

The stranding of a container ship in the Suez Canal has created disruptions in the global shipping industry that could take weeks and possibly months to clear, top container shipping lines said.Around 30 of the worlds shipping container vol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021