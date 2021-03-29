Left Menu

Dwayne Johnson announces 'Black Adam' release date

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson finally revealed the release date of his highly-anticipated DC verse movie 'Black Adam'. The film based on the DC comic character of the same name is slated to come out on July 29, 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 15:03 IST
Dwayne Johnson announces 'Black Adam' release date
Dwayne Johnson and 'Black Adam' cover art (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson finally revealed the release date of his highly-anticipated DC verse movie 'Black Adam'. The film based on the DC comic character of the same name is slated to come out on July 29, 2022. According to Variety, Johnson unveiled the date before the NCAA tournament game between UCLA and Alabama. "The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change," Dwayne could be heard saying in a booming voice, in a short advertisement.

The 'Rampage' star also posted the release date of the upcoming movie on his Instagram handle, along with a video of his voiceover blasting in Times Square. In the caption he wrote, "A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022." The news comes after it was recently announced that Pierce Brosnan will be portraying the role of the classic DC sorcerer Dr Fate. Rounding out the cast along with Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

'Black Adam' follows the story of the anti-hero of the same name, played by Johnson. The character of Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a power-corrupt villain, and slowly became an anti-hero by the 2000s, known for his disregard of rules and conventions. The movie will also be a spinoff of 2019's 'Shazam!', which is getting a sequel, 'Shazam! The Fury Of The Gods'. Shazam and Black Adam are arch-rivals in the DC Universe.

This forthcoming film is helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, with Adam Sztykiel writing the previous draft. As per Variety, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo's Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Sandwich wrapper wrecked Alonso's comeback race

Fernando Alonsos Renault-owned Alpine team have blamed a discarded sandwich wrapper for wrecking the double world champions Formula One comeback race in Bahrain on Sunday. The Spaniard retired from his first race since 2018 after the cars r...

Richest Czech man among 5 killed in Alaska helicopter crash

A contracted helicopter carrying guides and guests from a lodge on a heli-skiing trip in Alaskas backcountry crashed, killing the pilot and four others, including the Czech Republics richest man.The only other person on board was in serious...

Philippine daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 for 1st time

Manila Philippines, March 29 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH reported on Monday 10,016 new COVID-19 infections, the highest ever daily tally since the outbreak began in January last year, raising the nationwide count in t...

Ship backlogs from Suez chaos could take months to clear, container lines say

The stranding of a container ship in the Suez Canal has created disruptions in the global shipping industry that could take weeks and possibly months to clear, top container shipping lines said.Around 30 of the worlds shipping container vol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021