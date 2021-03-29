Left Menu

Neetu Kapoor shares unseen picture of Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan playing Holi

Walking down the memory lane, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor on Monday dug out an unseen Holi celebration picture featuring her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 17:26 IST
Throwback picture of late actor Rishi Kapoor playing Holi with megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Neetu took to Instagram and treated fans to a priceless unseen picture featuring her late husband in which he is seen enjoying the festival to the fullest with Big B.

The snap sees Amitabh and Rishi donning a police hat. While, the 'Don' star sits on a person's shoulder, being completely doused in colour, Rishi is seen dancing with a beer bottle in his hand. Neetu captioned the post, "Feel blessed to experience the times when HOLI was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness."

Celebrity followers including fashion designer Manish Malhotra and more than 2.9 lakh followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Veteran actor and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also chimed into the comments section and wrote, "Those really were the days na !" using heart emoticons.

Scores of fans dropped in heart emoticons and adored the picture shared by the 'Kabhi Kabhie' star. On a related note, RK Studios was famous for throwing grand Holi bashes for the whole Bollywood fraternity and this picture can be the one from the archives.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

