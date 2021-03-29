Odd News Roundup: Spas closed? No problem. Hungarian hot tub maker's got you covered

Left Menu

Devdiscourse | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:31 IST
Gabor Kuntner had been planning to install a hot tub in his garden in a Budapest suburb for years but never got around to it until the pandemic prompted him to rush out and buy one to give his family some respite during lockdown. As well as slamming the door on Hungarians' seaside holiday plans abroad, COVID-19 forced the closure of the country's famed spas and thermal baths, depriving its citizens of one of their favourite pastimes.

