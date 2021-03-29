Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:32 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spectacular: 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests

Music fans in Barcelona hugged, danced and sang along at a sold-out rock concert on Saturday night after taking rapid COVID-19 tests in a trial that could revive the live music industry in Spain and beyond. Some 5,000 fans at the show for Spanish indie band Love of Lesbian had to wear masks but social distancing was not required in the Palau Sant Jordi arena.

Box Office: Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 as 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Roars Overseas

Bob Odenkirk, action star? It's a premise so unexpected, so curious, that it just might have enticed audiences to watch "Nobody," a revenge thriller that sees an otherwise unassuming Odenkirk ("Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul") kick ass and take names. "Nobody" debuted atop domestic box office charts, generating $6.7 million from 2,460 venues. It's a solid but not stellar start as movie theaters in Los Angeles and around the country begin to reopen in earnest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

