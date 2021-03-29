Left Menu

Sharon Stone opens up about difficult time after 2001 brain stroke

American actor Sharon Stone, on Sunday (local time) recalled her near-death experience after she had a 2001 cerebral hemorrhage stroke.

Sharon Stone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Sharon Stone, on Sunday (local time) recalled her near-death experience after she had a 2001 cerebral hemorrhage stroke. Fox News reported that the 'Basic Instinct' star, who suffered a cerebral hemorrhage stroke in 2001 was told by doctors that she might die after the bleeding didn't stop for nine days.

In an interview, the 63-year-old star, opened up about the difficult time in her life when she was convinced she was going to die. The actor recalled that "The room was so silent. When the room is so silent and no one's running around trying to fix you, that's when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is."

Stone who had drafted about her near-death experience in her new memoir, 'The Beauty of Living Twice', told that "You write about the light, the feeling of falling, seeing people who had passed." "I found out that I wasn't the only one who'd had this kind of experience. It's so profound. And I know that scientists feel that it's a scientific thing that happens. And spiritualists believe that it's a spiritual thing. Personally, I'm with (Albert) Einstein, who believed that it's both," she added.

Fox News reported that the Emmy-award winning actor also shared that the experience made her reevaluate her priorities. "I'm in a really grateful place. When I was a kid, I always wanted to have a house full of kids running and screaming and dogs, and I got it. And I feel very blessed and happy about the life I got. We're happy together, and what's better than that?," she said.

"There's nothing more free than standing centered in yourself. I tell my friends that my new mantra is, 'It's never too late to become yourself," Stone continued. In an old interview, given back in the year 2019 to Variety, the 'Casino' star also revealed that it took her seven years to recover from the stroke.

"I had to remortgage my house. I lost everything I had. I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous, and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten," she explained. (ANI)

