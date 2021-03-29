Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan gets nostalgic after US Navy members sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera'

Feeling nostalgic about the iconic song of his film, Shahrukh Khan shares his reaction to the viral tweet of US Navy members singing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Feeling nostalgic about the iconic song of his film, Shahrukh Khan shares his reaction to the viral tweet of US Navy members singing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Taking it to Twitter, SRK wrote, "Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker @RonnieScrewvala @arrahman & everyone who made it possible."

The video got viral on social media when Taranjit Singh Sandhu, shared a video to Twitter on Saturday, which sees the US Navy officers singing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from the film 'Swades'. He wrote: "This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' The song was originally composed and sung by AR Rehman for the 2004 film Swades.

The clip shows a team of singers and musical instrument players from the US Navy band dressed in their uniforms as they present the song. The 1.5-minute video has garnered over 341k views on the microblogging site.

The song from the 2004 movie Swades revolves around Mohan (played by Shah Rukh Khan), an Indian expatriate employed with NASA, who travels to his country to track down his beloved nanny, Kaveri. During his stay, he finds himself advocating for reform in a village. The film accumulated many awards including 2 National Awards for 'Best Male Playback Singer' to Udit Narayan for another iconic song 'Yeh Taara Woh Taara' and for 'Best Cinematography' to Mahesh Aney. Two Filmfare awards for 'Best Actor' to Shahrukh Khan and 'Best Background Score' to A.R. Rahman who also has sung 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera'.

Shah Rukh Khan also bagged the 'Global Indian Film Award' for 'Best Actor' in 2005. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

