People News Roundup:Ghislaine Maxwell faces expanded U.S. indictment; 'Captain Underpants' author pulls 'racist' book, apologizes to Asian readers and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Ghislaine Maxwell faces expanded U.S. indictment, including fourth victim

Advertisement

U.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, adding charges that a fourth underage girl fell victim to her efforts to help the late financier Jeffrey Epstein advance his sex trafficking scheme. Maxwell, who was Epstein's longtime associate and former girlfriend, now faces an eight-count indictment that includes new charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor, as well as earlier charges that include perjury.

'Captain Underpants' author pulls 'racist' book, apologizes to Asian readers

Publisher Scholastic Corp has halted publication of a book by children's author Dav Pilkey, best known for his "Captain Underpants" series, who offered an online apology for the title's unintended "racist imagery." Pilkey, author of more than 40 books, said "The Adventures of Ook and Gluk: Kung-Fu Cavemen from the Future," first published in 2010, would be pulled from retail and library shelves.

(With inputs from agencies.)