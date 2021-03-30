Left Menu

People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell faces new charges; 'Captain Underpants' author apologizes to Asian readers and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 10:28 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Ghislaine Maxwell faces new charges as U.S. expands sex crime case

U.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, saying the British socialite helped procure a fourth underage girl for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. An amended indictment against Maxwell now covers alleged crimes stretching from 1994 to 2004 in New York and Florida, including accusations that she paid the girl, known as Minor Victim-4, hundreds of dollars for each sexual act with Epstein.

'Captain Underpants' author pulls book due to racist imagery, apologizes to Asian readers

Publisher Scholastic Corp has halted publication of a book by children's author Dav Pilkey, best known for his "Captain Underpants" series, who offered an online apology for the title's unintended "racist imagery." Pilkey, the author of more than 40 books, said "The Adventures of Ook and Gluk: Kung-Fu Cavemen from the Future," first published in 2010, would be pulled from retail and library shelves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

