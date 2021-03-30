Left Menu

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series adds Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, production to begin in April

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-03-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 10:49 IST
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series adds Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, production to begin in April

Disney Plus' Ewan McGregor-led ''Obi-Wan Kenobi'' series has roped in actors Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr to play pivotal parts in the show.

The much-anticipated ''Star Wars'' series also features actors Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The special event show, which will see McGregor reprising his role of the iconic Jedi Master, will begin shooting in April.

According to a release shared on the official Star Wars website, the story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ''Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith'' where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Hayden Christensen is returning to essay the role of Darth Vader for the first time since the 2005 movie.

The Canadian actor, however, made a voiceover cameo in the climax of the episodic saga conclusion ''Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker''.

Deborah Chow is directing ''Obi-Wan Kenobi'' from a script penned by Joby Harold.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor, and Harold are serving as executive producers. ''Obi-Wan Kenobi'' is among the number of ''Star Wars'' shows that are lined up for Disney Plus following the success of ''The Mandalorian''.

The third season of “The Mandalorian” will premiere on the streaming platform in late 2021.

The character of Cassian Andor from ''Rogue One'', played by Mexican star Diego Luna, is also getting a new series besides the two ''Mandalorian'' spin-offs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New OxygenOS update rolling out for OnePlus 8T; brings lots of fixes

The OnePlus 8T has started receiving a new OxygenOS update in India, Europe and North America. The new over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 in IN and EU region, while it is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.8.11 in the NA region.Th...

Easier to adjust to SA conditions when playing white-ball cricket: Misbah

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that it is easier to adjust to conditions in South Africa when one is playing white-ball cricket as compared to the longest format of the game. Pakistan is slated to square off against South Africa...

Japan asks Taiwan manufacturers to cooperate in chip production

Japan has asked some Taiwanese manufacturers to cooperate in an alternative production of semiconductors, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Tuesday, after a chip plant owned by Renesas Electronics Corp was hit by a fire this month....

Guatemala condemns killing of migrant on Mexico border crossing

Guatemalas foreign ministry on Monday condemned the death of a Guatemalan migrant in Mexicos southern Chiapas state, where he was reportedly shot dead by Mexican soldiers. Mexican newspaper El Universal and TV-station Milenio reported that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021