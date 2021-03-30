Kriti Sanon treats fans to stunning pictures in satin brown ensemble

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon on Tuesday treated fans to stunning pictures dressed in a chocolate brown ensemble. The 'Dilwale' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of gorgeous pictures from a photo-shoot.

The photo features Sanon in a satin brown shirt and a green floral print bralette. She also sported a designer figure-hugging high waist skirt with a thigh-high slit and an accentuated bow. The actor sported a minimal makeup look with brown eye shadow and lightly kohl-rimmed eyes and wore a nude lip shade. With her luscious locks open, the actor personified beauty in the stunning photo-shoot as she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

The 'Heropanti' actor wrote alongside the images, "Just.. woke up craving... ( and added a chocolate bar, shifty eyes and a silly face emoticon) Morning everyone (Sun, butterfly and flower emojis)." Sanon's 'Panipat' co-star Arjun Kapoor and more than 5 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform within an hour of it being posted.

While scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and fire emoticons as they adored the pictures. On the work front, the actor recently wrapped the Jaisalmer schedule of 'Bachchan Pandey' in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar.

She has also been roped in to star opposite Prabhas in 'Adipurush'. Sanon is also reuniting with her 'Heropanti' co-star Tiger Shroff for the action-thriller flick 'Ganapath'. (ANI)

