Pete Holmes to play pro bowler in CBS' untitled comedy

Actor Pete Holmes is set to essay the role of a pro bowler in an untitled comedy pilot from CBS Television Studios.

According to Variety, the multi-camera comedy is penned by writer Mark Gross. It focuses on the real story of Tom Smallwood, a Michigan man who is laid off from a General Motors automotive plant and decides to pursue his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

Gross will also serve as executive producer on the show along with David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James.

Holmes recently created, executive produced and headlined HBO's comedy series ''Crashing'', which ran for three seasons.

