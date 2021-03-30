Left Menu

Kelly Clarkson opens up about career doubts following 'American Idol' win

American singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson recently revealed that she had to be pinched after winning 'American Idol'. Clarkson said that she wasn't sure that she would taste success in her career, let alone become a superstar nearly 20 years later.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:07 IST
Kelly Clarkson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson recently revealed that she had to be pinched after winning 'American Idol'. Clarkson said that she wasn't sure that she would taste success in her career, let alone become a superstar nearly 20 years later. According to Fox News, the 38-year-old singer-turned-daytime talk show host, who won the first season of 'Idol,' looked back on her journey during a chat with Andy Cohen on Friday's episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

When asked by the 52-year-old talk show host Cohen, if she ever thought her career would turn into what it has become following her 'Idol' win, Clarkson joked that she thought she'd be "the most famous cocktail waitress in Texas." The 'Piece by Piece' songstress went on to describe her time on the competition reality show, calling the life-changing experience, "so pure and raw."

"Nobody knew, not even the people doing the show knew if it would work or not in America," she told the 'For Real: The Story of Reality TV' host. Fox News reported that Clarkson is one of the most successful 'Idol' contestants.

Outside of her Grammy-winning music career, Clarkson has managed to channel her success into lucrative television gigs. Clarkson's talk show has already earned an Emmy win and the mother-of-two is also a coach on 'The Voice.' (ANI)

