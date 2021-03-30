Left Menu

Makers of 'Hitman's Bodyguard 2' postpone release date to June

The title of the much-anticipated action-comedy flick 'The Hitman's Bodyguard 2' has been renewed as - 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' and the movie has got a new release date.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:41 IST
Makers of 'Hitman's Bodyguard 2' postpone release date to June
A still from the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The title of the much-anticipated action-comedy flick 'The Hitman's Bodyguard 2' has been renewed as - 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' and the movie has got a new release date. The new title and the release date were announced by Lionsgate and Millennium on Monday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to the 2017 sleeper hit is moving up its release from August 20 of this year to June 16.

The film was originally supposed to unfurl in 2020 but was pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Patrick Hughes is helming the film that has been scripted by Tom O'Connor. 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' will follow the world's most lethal odd couple - Michael Bryce essayed by Ryan Reynolds and hitman Darius Kincaid portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson - back on another life-threatening mission.

The plot of the film revolves around the duo who is still unlicensed and under scrutiny. Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid played by Salma Hayek. Soon they find themselves in a global plot involving a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas) who is threatening to destroy Europe. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan Freeman has also joined the franchise alongside Banderas.

The first installment to the franchise 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' was a box office smash, and earned USD 177 million worldwide against a USD 30 million budget. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

