Left Menu

Kim Kardashian fangirls over Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page while bingeing 'Bridgerton'

Viewers have been obsessing over Netflix's hit series 'Bridgerton' ever since it dropped in December and the period drama has now found a new fan in reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:08 IST
Kim Kardashian fangirls over Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page while bingeing 'Bridgerton'
Kim Kardashian (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Viewers have been obsessing over Netflix's hit series 'Bridgerton' ever since it dropped in December and the period drama has now found a new fan in reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Just like all of us, the reality TV star is fangirling over the undeniable chemistry between actors Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page, who played the lead roles in the hit series. Kardashian recently documented herself watching the show during a girls' night in.

"It's finally happening!!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story, showing characters Simon Basset (Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) on her TV screen. Based on the scene in question, it appears Kardashian watched at least the first four episodes of the show -- and that was more than enough to get her hooked. "I'm not ok!!!!" she wrote alongside another photo of the two main characters dancing. "What is happening?!?! I'm not crying," she added.

Kardashian streamed the show alongside friends Stephanie Shepherd and Tracy Romulus while enjoying a glass of wine, which she also documented on her Instagram Story. Based on the popular book series by Julia Quinn, 'Bridgerton' follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), reported People magazine.

The series premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day and immediately became a massive hit. One month later, Netflix announced in a blog post that it had become the streamer's "biggest show ever." The series was recently renewed for a second season, which will draw from the sequel in Quinn's romance series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', which follows the quest of Daphne's brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, to find his viscountess.

Last month, People magazine confirmed that Simone Ashley had been cast as Kate Sharma, the eldest Bridgerton sibling's love interest, in the upcoming season. The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Page). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adam Wingard to direct 'Thundercats' movie

Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard has been tapped by Warner Bros to helm the computer-animated adaptation of 1980s Rankin Bass animated series Thundercats. According to Deadline, the project has been developed by Ridebacks Dan Lin and ...

Lindiwe Zulu to conduct follow-up programme on GBV, youth development

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is set to conduct follow -up programme on youth development and gender-based violence and femicide GBVF in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.The two-day programme which gets underway today follows a 20...

Union Cabinet to meet on March 31

Union Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on March 31.The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The last meeting of the Union Cabinet was held on March 16. ANI...

SA accounts for 43 South Africans affected by Mozambique attack

The South African High Commission in Maputo on Monday said it has accounted for the 43 South Africans affected by the recent attacks in northern Mozambique. Meanwhile, Department of International Relations and Cooperation DIRCO Minister, Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021