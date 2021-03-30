'Chehre' postponed amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre has been postponed due to the rising cases of the novel coronavirus, the films producers announced on Tuesday.Directed by Rumy Jafry, the mystery-thriller was scheduled to have a theatrical release on April 9 but will now come at a later date.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:36 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer ''Chehre'' has been postponed due to the rising cases of the novel coronavirus, the film's producers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, the mystery-thriller was scheduled to have a theatrical release on April 9 but will now come at a later date. In a statement, which was shared by Hashmi and film's producer Anand Pandit on their respective social media accounts, the team said they decided to delay the release of the film due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and new guidelines for theatres.

''Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and have decided to postpone until further notice,'' the statement read.

The team further said that the movie will release in theatres at a time when the ''environment is more conducive'' in the country.

''We have decided to bring Chehre to the audience theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the experience,'' they added.

The team urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

''See you in cinemas very soon, until then stay safe and healthy! Cover your ‘Chehre’ with a mask and don’t forget to use sanitiser,'' the statement concluded.

The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

“Chehre” is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Recently, the release of “Bunty Aur Babli 2” starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan and the Hindi version of Rana Daggubati-starrer “Haathi Mere Saathi'' were put on hold due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

