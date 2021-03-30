Adam Wingard to direct 'Thundercats' movie

''Godzilla vs Kong'' director Adam Wingard has been tapped by Warner Bros to helm the computer-animated adaptation of 1980s Rankin Bass animated series ''Thundercats''. According to Deadline, the project has been developed by Rideback’s Dan Lin and Vertigo’s Roy Lee, who were were the producers on the Wingard-directed ''Death Note''.

David Coggeshall had written the earlier draft of the script but Wingard will rewrite it with Simon Barrett ''Thundercasts'', which originally aired from 1985 to 1989, was revived for a single season on Cartoon Network in 2011, and again in 2020 under the title “Thundercats Roar''.

The series focuses on a group of cat-like humanoid aliens who live on the dying planet Thundera. Wingard said his aim is to stay true to the essence of the original animated show. ''I don’t want to reinvent the way they look; I want them to look like Thundercats. I want to do a movie you’ve never seen before: A hybrid CGI film that has a hyper-real look and somehow bridges the gap between cartoon and CGI. That’s the starting point,'' the writer-director told the publication.

