Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' to premiere on Netflix on April 30

Director Chaitanya Tamhane's award-winning film ''The Disciple'', which follows the journey of a classical musician in pursuit of excellence, is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 30.

Starring talented actor-musician Aditya Modak in the central role of Sharad Nerulkar, the film is produced by actor-producer Vivek Gomber and executive produced by Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron.

The film also feature Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavit in pivotal roles. '''The Disciple' is a true labour of love and a story very close to my heart. It is the journey of a Hindustani classical vocalist’s struggles, dreams, and artistic journey in contemporary Mumbai,'' Tamhane said in a statement. ''We were blessed to have an extraordinary talent like Aditya Modak portray the protagonist, Sharad Nerulkar, through whose eyes we immerse ourselves in the fascinating world of Indian classical music. I am beyond happy that the film has found its home on Netflix, as there could not have been a better platform for this truly Indian story to reach a global audience.” Gomber said the team was looking forward to share the story with the world.

''I am thrilled and grateful to have Netflix as our streaming partner. With their global appeal and reach, I have no doubt the film will find a discerning audience worldwide. I sincerely believe this is a universal story and will speak to all of us with dreams and aspirations,'' he said.

''The Disciple'' was awarded the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize, and the Best Screenplay award at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. It was also screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was named a winner of the Amplify Voices Award. The film has also been nominated at the Film Independent Spirit Awards under the Best International Feature category.

