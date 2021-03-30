Megan Thee Stallion hopes to 'change lives' with new initiative for women leaders

Grammy-winning rapper Megan The Stallion is making it a priority to give back to society. As per E! News, the songstress on March 8 launched the Women on Top initiative with the popular clothing brand Fashion Nova to empower women by helping to fund inspiring businesses, nonprofits, and educational programs.

In total, the rapper and the fashion brand are donating USD 1 million during Women's History Month to women and female-driven organisations. Stallion recently spoke to E! News explaining why she is energised by the philanthropic work. Speaking about the initiative, she said, "I grew up with very strong women around me, who instilled the importance of giving back."

Advertisement

She added, "I realize I am in a unique position to use my voice to amplify causes that are important to me." The 'WAP' rapper further said, "When Fashion Nova approached me about their Women on Top Initiative, I couldn't have been more thrilled. Giving out a million dollars is a big deal! These grants are going to change lives."

So far, the donations include USD 100,000 to the Breonna Taylor Foundation, USD 50,000 to Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta and USD 25,000 to Texas Southern University in support of scholarships for women at the college of pharmacy and health sciences. Texas Southern University holds a special place in the rapper's heart as she has been pursuing a degree in health administration from the university.

"I have been working so hard for these papers. I have always dreamt of opening an elder care facility to help the elderly. I can't wait to get with my classmates and put everyone to work helping our grandparents," the 26-year-old rapper told E! News. On being asked how does she manage it all, she responded, "I juggle it all with my great team, and I have really great time management. It is also really important to take time for what is important."

However, Stallion is not the only celebrity giving back through the Women on Top initiative. It has also partnered with model and actor Lauren London, who has recently appeared in 'Always and Forever', 'Games People Play' and 'The Perfect Match'. Lauren, who dated rapper Nipsey Hussle before his demise in 2019, wanted to honour the two-year anniversary of his passing on March 31.

So, she and Fashion Nova are donating USD 50,000 to The Dreamers Youth Foundation, which was founded by Nipsey's sister, Samantha Smith. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)