Left Menu

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez share glimpse from 'Ram Setu' sets

Bollywood stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday shared a glimpse from the sets of their upcoming movie 'Ram Setu', which also features megastar Akshay Kumar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:13 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez share glimpse from 'Ram Setu' sets
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez on 'Ram Setu' sets (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday shared a glimpse from the sets of their upcoming movie 'Ram Setu', which also features megastar Akshay Kumar. The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor took to her Twitter handle and shared an image from the sets of her highly-anticipated film.

In the picture, Nushrratt and her co-stars, Jacqueline and Akshay could be seen sitting while reading the script for a scene. Along with the photo, she tweeted, "Super duper excited to begin filming for #RamSetu with @akshaykumar sir, @Asli_Jacqueline and the entire team. Need your best wishes." Jacqueline too shared the same picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Ram Setu' filming begins today!! Keep us in your prayers #ramsetu."

Earlier today Akshay, who will be portraying the character of an archaeologist in the movie, had shared his first look along with kick-starting the film's shoot. 'Ram Setu', directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, had been announced on Diwali last year. It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suez Canal races to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve, experts warned. The blo...

Third COVID wave emerging in Russia - TASS, quoting official

A Russian health official said on Tuesday the third wave of coronavirus infections was emerging in the country, which has recorded more than 4.5 million cases since the start of the pandemic.President Vladimir Putin said last week he expect...

WRAPUP 5-Outside pressure builds again on Myanmar junta as death toll tops 500

Myanmar faced growing criticism on Tuesday over a surge in violence against opponents of military rule that killed more than 140 people in one day, with a new offer to help promote dialogue by neighbours alarmed by the crisis. Myanmar has b...

Delhi: Fire breaks out on sixth floor of ISBT Kashmere Gate, none injured

A fire broke out on Tuesday in the office of the Delhi governments family and child welfare department located on the sixth floor of the Inter-State Bus Terminal ISBT at Kashmere Gate, officials said.According to fire officials, the informa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021