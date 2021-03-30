'The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard' to now release in June

The sequel to Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson-starrer ''The Hitman’s Bodyguard'' will now open in the US two months earlier than expected.

The new film, titled ''The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard'', will be released by Lionsgate on June 16 instead of August 20, reported Deadline.

The move came after Disney decided to release action comedy ''Free Guy'', also starring Reynolds, on August 13.

The film now arrives the weekend after Warner Bros/HBO Max’s musical ''In the Heights'' debuts in the theatres and prior to the release of Universal's ''F9'' on June 25.

Directed by Patrick Hughes, ''The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard'' sees bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) stuck in another dangerous mission, this time with Darius' con artist wife Sonia (Salma Hayek).

As Bryce tries to protect this dangerous couple, this trio finds themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful maniac, played by Antonio Banderas.

The movie will also feature Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo and Richard E Grant.

