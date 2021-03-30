Left Menu

Brad Pitt performing his own stunts for upcoming movie 'Bullet Train'

American actor Brad Pitt's upcoming outing 'Bullet Train' will feature stunts performed by the star himself. The film's second-unit director and stunt coordinator Greg Rementer shared that the actor 'did 95 per cent of his physical stunts' and 'the fighting' sequences for the thriller film.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:18 IST
Brad Pitt performing his own stunts for upcoming movie 'Bullet Train'
Brad Pitt. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Brad Pitt's upcoming outing 'Bullet Train' will feature stunts performed by the star himself. The film's second-unit director and stunt coordinator Greg Rementer shared that the actor 'did 95 per cent of his physical stunts' and 'the fighting' sequences for the thriller film. As per People magazine, Rementer told Vulture that the Oscar-winning actor has performed the majority of his own stunts in the upcoming film.

Praising him, Rementer said, "Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts -- the fighting. He's like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there." 'Bullet Train' is an adaptation of the Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka and follows a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo.

'Deadpool 2' fame David Leitch is directing the film. Apart from Pitt, the movie features a star-studded cast including Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sonada, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji and Michael Shannon. "Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training," Rementer said.

He added, "So Brad, Brian, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sonada, Andrew Koji--who was already a stud in terms of where he comes from with the show Warrior--all these actors put out some great action and did a lot of their own stuff." Earlier this month, Pitt and Bullock were photographed together on the sets of the movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will have the tone of Bullock's 1994 film 'Speed' and Liam Neeson's 2014 plane thriller 'Non-Stop'.

Bullet Train marks Pitt's first movie commitment since 2019's 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood', for which he earned his first acting Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category. The 57-year-old portrayed a stunt double in the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says air force strike in Mali targeted armed terrorists

The French defence ministry said on Tuesday that an air force strike in Mali had targeted only armed terrorists and said it had reservations about the methodology used in the compilation of a U.N. report about the case.According to excerpts...

Agreement on new Champions League format delayed until April

A decision on the new Champions League format has been delayed until next month after hitting a late stumbling block over how the commercial and broadcasting rights will be sold to European footballs elite competition.UEFA hoped to use an e...

Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street

An Asian American woman was attacked by a man who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by, according to surveillance footage released by the New York City Police Department.The 65-year-old woman was walking in mid...

Delhi Capitals players Ishant, Rahane, Umesh Yadav begin training for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals players including Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, and Umesh Yadav took part in their first nets session on Tuesday evening at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals squad and support staff began their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021