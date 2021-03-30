RSS chief to attend inauguration of Sanskar Bharati campus

RSS-affiliate Sanskar Bharati's new campus will be inaugurated on April 2 in the presence of Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat following COVID-19 guidelines, according to a statement.

The campus, located at the Deendayal Upadhyay Marg here, will be an art and culture activity complex and it has been named 'Kala Sankul', the statement issued by Sanskar Bharati on Tuesday said.

It will be dedicated to showcasing different genres of art, literature and theatre in an integrated format, and will be extensively promoted, it said.

The campus will be inaugurated in the presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat following all COVID-19 guidelines, and only selected people have been invited for the programme, the statement said.

The campus has several facilities including a library, art gallery, auditorium, studio and conference rooms, it said.

'Kala Sankul' will be positioned as major centre of art and culture, the Sanskar Bharati said.

Sanskar Bharati aims to implant national values in people's lives through traditional, classical, folk and modern arts of India, it said.

