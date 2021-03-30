Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Ghislaine Maxwell faces new charges as U.S. expands sex crime case

U.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, saying the British socialite helped procure a fourth underage girl for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. An amended indictment against Maxwell now covers alleged crimes stretching from 1994 to 2004 in New York and Florida, including accusations that she paid the girl, known as Minor Victim-4, hundreds of dollars for each sexual act with Epstein. Biden releases first slate of judicial nominees: White House

President Joe Biden released his first slate of 11 federal judicial nominations on Wednesday, including three Black women for federal circuit court vacancies, a Muslim American and an Asian American and Pacific Islander. "This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden said in a statement that emphasized their "broad diversity of background experience and perspective." New York police seek man who made "anti-Asian statements" while attacking woman

New York police are searching for a man who punched and kicked a 65-year-old woman while making "anti-Asian statements", the latest violent incident following a rise in hate crimes in the United States. The New York Police Department's hate crimes department said in a tweet https://twitter.com/NYPDHateCrimes/status/1376681962086227969 that the woman was approached in a street in Midtown Manhattan shortly before noon on Monday "by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body." Auto industry urges Biden to back 'comprehensive' EV plan

Major automakers, parts companies and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union urged U.S. President Joe Biden to support a "comprehensive plan" on electric vehicles and called for hefty government tax credits and numerous other financial incentives. The requests, made in a six-page letter dated March 29, come as Biden is set to unveil on Wednesday a $3 trillion or more infrastructure proposal that could include significant support for manufacturing and charging electric vehicles (EVs). New York to open up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on April 6

New York will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people 30 and older on Tuesday, and make it available to anyone 16 and above on April 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday. New York, which last week lowered the eligibility age for vaccines to 50, was one of just a handful of states not to have set a concrete date for universal eligibility since President Joe Biden called for reaching that goal by May 1. Where is my aunt? Kids separated from relatives at the border strain U.S. shelters

Ten-year-old Leonardo had not seen his mother in years. His hope, as he set out from Guatemala with his aunt and her young daughter, was that they would all be able to reunite with his mother, Emiliana, in California together. Instead on Feb. 23, he descended an escalator in the Los Angeles airport for the long-awaited reunion alone. After Emiliana finally embraced her son with tears streaming down her face, Leonardo's first question was: "Why aren't Aunt Rosa and my cousin here?" COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans drops: poll

The percentage of U.S. Black adults who say they have either received a vaccine shot for COVID-19 or want one as soon as possible rose to 55% in March from 41% in February, a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) showed. Overall, 61% American adults reported being vaccinated or intended to receive the shot, up from 55% in February, the March report said, adding that the biggest driver in the change was interest from Black adults. Analysis: Corporations, wealthy pay in Biden infrastructure plan, not drivers and riders

President Joe Biden's plans to spend billions of dollars on the United States' crumbling roads and mass transit include a novel twist - making companies and wealthy households, rather than drivers and riders, pay the cost. Biden will unveil more details about the first stage of his infrastructure plan, which could be worth as much as $4 trillion, in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90% of U.S. adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90% of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. Witness to deadly arrest of George Floyd returning to stand in Derek Chauvin murder trial

A professional mixed martial arts fighter who witnessed the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May is due to return to the stand on Tuesday for the second day of testimony in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. Donald Williams can be heard on a bystander's cellphone screaming at Chauvin, who kept his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes during the arrest on May 25, 2020, shortly after Floyd was accused of passing a fake $20 bill.

