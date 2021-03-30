Left Menu

Writers from 4 continents up for International Booker Prize

The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a book of fiction in any language that is translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. It is run alongside the Booker Prize for English-language fiction.The prize money is split between the books author and its translator.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:40 IST
Chinese writer Can Xue and Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong'o, both long-favoured contenders for the Nobel Prize for literature, are among nominees for the International Booker Prize for fiction.

Can Xue's “I Live in the Slums” and Ngugi's “The Perfect Nine: The Epic of Gikuyu and Mumbi” are among 13 books on the long list for the 50,000 pound (USD 69,000) prize.

The list announced Tuesday features works from four continents, including “The War of the Poor” by France's Eric Vuillard, “In Memory of Memory” by Russian writer Maria Stepanova, “The Dangers of Smoking in Bed” by Argentina's Mariana Enriquez and “Minor Detail” by Palestinian author Adania Shibli.

Writer Lucy Hughes-Hallett, who heads the judging panel, said a theme of many of the books was "migration -- the pain of it, but also the fruitful interconnectedness of the modern world." The six finalists are set to be revealed on April 22 and the winner on June 2.

The prize money is split between the book's author and its translator. Ngugi translated his own novel from his mother tongue, Kikuyu.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

