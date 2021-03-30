Trailer of R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to be unveiled on this date

Ever since the announcement of R Madhavan-starrer 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' came about, fans have been awaiting the release of the biographical project with bated breath. While the release date has not been officially announced yet, viewers can finally see what the movie has in store for them as the trailer is coming out on April 1. Madhavan, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days back, took to his Instagram Story to share the update about the trailer's release.

The first look of the actor from the sets of the film that went viral a while back generated a whole lot of intrigue and excitement among movie buffs. A source close to the film said, "We are elated to be sharing the trailer of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on April 1. The teaser of the film that released in 2018 captured the attention of many. The film will see Madhavan in a completely new space and avatar which is surely going to surprise the audience."

Starring Madhavan in the titular role, the film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was caught in a spy scandal. The film is mounted on a massive scale and it marks the debut of Madhavan as a director. He has also written and produced the forthcoming project.

Touted to be Madhavan's biggest film ever, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be simultaneously released in six languages: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The actor had shared on March 25 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Adding a light-hearted twist to the news, the actor who has worked with megastar Aamir Khan in '3 Idiots', used their characters' reference to announce his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Referring to the film, Madhavan had shared on Twitter, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. But All is Well and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well." The actor was last seen in 'Maara', which released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

