Left Menu

18 unit members of reality show 'Dance Deewane' test positive for COVID-19

As many as 18 crew members of Madhuri Dixit Nene-judged popular dance reality show Dance Deewane have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a film industry workers union said on Tuesday.A spokesperson of Colors channel confirmed that a few members on the third season of Dance Deewane had contracted the virus.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:04 IST
18 unit members of reality show 'Dance Deewane' test positive for COVID-19

As many as 18 crew members of Madhuri Dixit Nene-judged popular dance reality show ''Dance Deewane'' have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a film industry worker's union said on Tuesday.

A spokesperson of Colors channel confirmed that a few members on the third season of ''Dance Deewane'' had contracted the virus. ''Some crew members associated with our show 'Dance Deewane' have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine. All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitized,'' the channel said in a statement.

''We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines.'' According to Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), 18 members of the show's crew tested positive before the start of the shoot this week.

''They have a provision of undergoing COVID-19 test every week before starting the shoot. If someone tests positive, then they are home quarantined and another member replaces them. If the result is negative, only then the shooting starts.

''Two days ago, 18 unit members tested positive for COVID-19. They were asked to undergo home quarantine and were replaced with others after which the shoot was completed,'' Dubey told PTI.

He further said that Dixit and the other judges of the show are ''fine''.

''Madhuri and other judges are all fine. The crew members who have tested positive for COVID-19 include set workers, lightmen, camera attendants, assistant directors, assistant art directors, few contestants too, among others,” Dubey said.

He added that the show has another shoot planned for April 5, which will go-ahead as per the schedule.

The third season of the show, which features Dixit as a judge along with choreographers Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, started airing on Colors from February 27.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking the tally to 4,04,614 and the toll to 11,665.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says air force strike in Mali targeted armed terrorists

The French defence ministry said on Tuesday that an air force strike in Mali had targeted only armed terrorists and said it had reservations about the methodology used in the compilation of a U.N. report about the case.According to excerpts...

Agreement on new Champions League format delayed until April

A decision on the new Champions League format has been delayed until next month after hitting a late stumbling block over how the commercial and broadcasting rights will be sold to European footballs elite competition.UEFA hoped to use an e...

Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street

An Asian American woman was attacked by a man who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by, according to surveillance footage released by the New York City Police Department.The 65-year-old woman was walking in mid...

Delhi Capitals players Ishant, Rahane, Umesh Yadav begin training for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals players including Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, and Umesh Yadav took part in their first nets session on Tuesday evening at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals squad and support staff began their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021