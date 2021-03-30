Left Menu

Core group of bloggers from around country conclude travel across Kerala

While Delhiite Aanchal Goel was seen dancing on the deck of her houseboat, Anil Kumar Geela from Hyderabad took time off to travel down the cable car at the hilly and picturesque Jatayu Earth Centre in Chadayamangalam of Kollam district.The Influencers were also greatly impressed by the states trendsetting Responsible Tourism initiative, which has the local communities and their livelihood and heritage as the focal point, the release said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:41 IST
Core group of bloggers from around country conclude travel across Kerala

A core group of bloggers from around the country concluded their travel across Kerala to generate their experiential accounts over new media as part of'My First Trip 2021 campaign, organized by Kerala Tourism to bring back tourists in post-Covid times.

The video-centric campaign by young influencers drew to a close in this coastal city on Monday evening, turning a new leaf in the efforts to enable travelers re-focus their attention on the famed destinations in 'Gods Own Country', a Kerala Tourism release said here on Tuesday.

The My First Trip 2021 initiative under the Kerala Blog Express saw its ten participants on specially-branded cars undertake different itineraries for five days before converging here to share their experience briefly over dinner.

More of their narratives will emerge in the coming days and weeks as images, videos and literature shared on social- media platforms with #MyFirstTrip as the hashtag, it said.

''The bloggers who joined the trip will virtually announce to the world that tourism in Kerala has picked up a year after we were locked down owing to the pandemic,'' said Rani George, IAS, Principal Secretary, Kerala Tourism.

''The state has, for the past six months, been showing signs of a major revival in tourism. My First Trip 2021 will reinforce this trend, she said.

''Kerala Tourism is certain to gain greater visibility in the coming days through the writings, images and videos generated by the participants, who command a good following on social media,''said V R Krishna Teja, Director, Kerala Tourism.

At a celebratory function in the state-owned Bolgatty Palace last evening, the bloggers gave a glimpse of their March 25-29 trip.

The travellers were from both metropolises and small cities: Mumbai (four), Delhi (three) and one each from Hyderabad (Telangana), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and Ajmer (Rajasthan).

Unlike its previous editions, Kerala Blog Express this time featured only domestic influencers, aiming to boost the domestic marketing initiatives of Kerala Tourism, the release said.

The #MyFirstTrip destinations came under a wide purview: rural life, adventure, cuisine, culture and lifestyle among others.

Dotting North Malabar to the states deep south, each stopover overwhelmed the bloggers.

Kritika Sharma, for instance, was in awe of the range of things Kerala offers to a tourist.

''Be it spices, tea gardens, waterfalls...you have everything here.Come over, what are you waiting for! she gushes.

Fellow Mumbaikar Deepangshu Sangwan sounded particularly thrilled about the unique exposure to ethnicity on his visit to the rocky Vellar hamlet near Kovalam where the Kerala Arts & Crafts Village is located.

Its handicraft stalls and recreational facilities came in streaks, yet with full glory, in the travelers video diary.

Ajmers Shakti Singh Shekhawat, overwhelmed by the lush- green Alappuzha backwaters that stand in contrast to his home state of Rajasthan, borrowed a trendy Malayalam word to convey his exhilaration: Adipoli! While Delhiite Aanchal Goel was seen dancing on the deck of her houseboat, Anil Kumar Geela from Hyderabad took time off to travel down the cable car at the hilly and picturesque Jatayu Earth Centre in Chadayamangalam of Kollam district.

The Influencers were also greatly impressed by the state's trendsetting Responsible Tourism initiative, which has the local communities and their livelihood and heritage as the focal point, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'We will not be able to pay our bills': Turks set to lose a COVID-19 income support

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Turkey last year, the government stepped in to support workers who lost their jobs. At its peak, over 3 million people were receiving two-thirds of their lost salary under the so-called short labour pay scheme...

Madhya Pradesh govt notifies law against religious conversion

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has notified the law against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators, after Governor Anandiben...

Pakistan PM replies to Indian counterpart Modi's letter – official source

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday replied to a letter written by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and said Islamabad desires peaceful relations with New Delhi, an official source told Reuters.Modi had written to Khan on th...

Spain sets aside 665,000 euros to pay for exhumations at "Valley of the Fallen" memorial

The Spanish government approved on Tuesday a 665,000 euro 780,000 fund for the exhumation of graves at The Valley of the Fallen, where 30,000 victims of the Spanish Civil War and General Francisco Francos dictatorship lie buried. The left-w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021