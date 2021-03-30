Left Menu

Farhan Akhtar shares BTS workout video from training session for 'Toofan'

Gearing up for his first movie in over a year, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar reminded his fans of the release date for his upcoming sports drama 'Toofaan' by sharing a BTS workout video with them on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:15 IST
Farhan Akhtar shares BTS workout video from training session for 'Toofan'
Farhan Akhtar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Gearing up for his first movie in over a year, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar reminded his fans of the release date for his upcoming sports drama 'Toofaan' by sharing a BTS workout video with them on Tuesday. The 'Wazir' actor took to his Instagram handle and revealed his super-fit avatar by sharing a workout video from one of his training sessions, in which he could be seen skipping rope at great speed along with doing midway variations.

Reminding fans of his upcoming film's release date he captioned the post as, "Be light on your feet .. be light on your feet .. that's what every rep reminds you to be .. work hard now so you can play hard later. #ToofaanUthega #21stMay #ToofaanOnPrime." The video shared by the ace actor garnered more than two lakh views, while scores of fans chimed into the comments section to appreciate his efforts for working on the role of a boxer. But the most impressed out of the lot was Farhan's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar who also left a comment that read, "this playlist!!! and you!!" along with a heart emoji.

The forthcoming film will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, 2021. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan, the highly-anticipated sports drama is helmed by Rakeysh. 'Toofaan' which narrates the story of a boxer marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar. The movie was originally scheduled to release in October 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Farhan will be seen as a national-level boxing player. The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India.

Apart from acting in and producing 'Toofan', Farhan is also bankrolling the movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. The film was stalled due to the unfortunate passing of actor Rishi Kapoor. Reportedly Paresh Rawal would replace the late actor in the film. Farhan's last on-screen outing was 'The Sky is Pink', where he worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'We will not be able to pay our bills': Turks set to lose a COVID-19 income support

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Turkey last year, the government stepped in to support workers who lost their jobs. At its peak, over 3 million people were receiving two-thirds of their lost salary under the so-called short labour pay scheme...

Madhya Pradesh govt notifies law against religious conversion

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has notified the law against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators, after Governor Anandiben...

Pakistan PM replies to Indian counterpart Modi's letter – official source

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday replied to a letter written by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and said Islamabad desires peaceful relations with New Delhi, an official source told Reuters.Modi had written to Khan on th...

Spain sets aside 665,000 euros to pay for exhumations at "Valley of the Fallen" memorial

The Spanish government approved on Tuesday a 665,000 euro 780,000 fund for the exhumation of graves at The Valley of the Fallen, where 30,000 victims of the Spanish Civil War and General Francisco Francos dictatorship lie buried. The left-w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021