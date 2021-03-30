Left Menu

NCB detains actor Ajaz Khan in drugs case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:24 IST
NCB detains actor Ajaz Khan in drugs case

Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in connection with a drug case, an official said.

Khan's name had cropped up during interrogation of drug peddler Shadab Batata, he said.

The probe team also conducted searches at Andheri and Lokhandwala areas along with Khan in connection with the case.

Khan was taken into custody after he visited the NCB office.

Khan's statement was being recorded by NCB officials and he is not arrested yet, the official said.

Khan landed in Mumbai only on Tuesday.

While speaking to media persons outside the NCB office in south Mumbai, Khan claimed he was not detained but himself came to meet the officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus' famed halloumi cheese earns coveted EU quality mark

The European Union has recognised halloumi as a traditional product of Cyprus, which will shield the countrys top food export from an increasing number of foreign producers using the cheeses name to muscle into a 224-million-euro USD 267 mi...

Bengal polls: Former cricketer Ashok Dinda's car attacked, BJP alleges TMC's involvement

Former cricketer and Bhartiya Janata Party BJP candidate from Moyna, Ashok Dindas car was allegedly attacked by unidentified people on Tuesday. Dinda was returning after the poll campaign when a mob surrounded his car near Moyna Bazaar and ...

Germany decides AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for over 60s - document

German federal and state health ministries agreed that from Wednesday AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine can be used for people aged 60 and older following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder, a document on their agreement showed.Acti...

Five extra Rafale jets will be delivered by April-end: French Envoy

By Ankur Sharma Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India on Tuesday said that five extra Rafale jets will be ferried to India by the end of April. This would be other than three Rafale which is arriving on Wednesday.The Ambassador sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021