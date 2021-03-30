Left Menu

Oprah Winfrey was 'Grateful Beyond Description' after getting COVID vaccine

After getting the COVID vaccine, American talk show host Oprah Winfrey recently recalled that how after "the first shot" she felt "blessed" to be vaccinated.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:24 IST
Oprah Winfrey was 'Grateful Beyond Description' after getting COVID vaccine
Oprah Winfrey (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After getting the COVID vaccine, American talk show host Oprah Winfrey recently recalled that how after "the first shot" she felt "blessed" to be vaccinated. According to People magazine, in a personal essay for her new digital platform Oprah Daily, the 67-year-old media mogul reflected on the profound relief and joy that she experienced after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

She wrote, "Stedman Graham and I were blessed enough to be able to create our own bubble at home during the pandemic." Noting that they were very strict about letting people join them, she added, "Anyone who wanted to come from outside had to be quarantined in our guest house for 14 days. No exceptions, not even Gayle King."

Winfrey was also strict with herself, only leaving her bubble "twice in the past year: once for an eye infection, and a second time for a mammogram, which I delayed for 3 months." While reflecting upon how emotional she felt after receiving her first shot, Winfrey talked about how her previous history with pneumonia had heightened her fears about contracting COVID-19.

She wrote, "The first shot, I wanted to cry but didn't, just from the overwhelming sense of relief. I'd had pneumonia the previous year, and my lungs were still sensitive. I was very much afraid of the toll COVID-19 would take on me; it's why I was so super strict about the goings and comings of everyone in my space." Winfrey continued, "After the second vaccination shot, I didn't feel well for about 30 hours. I had all the classic symptoms: fever, chills, lethargy. But it was such a small inconvenience to be protected against a virus that's killed so many"

She further added that "I thought a lot during that time about the more than half-million people in this country who lost their lives because of this virus, and what they had to endure." Once the side effects of the vaccine wore off, she said that she felt like "been given a new lease on life," although she's still being careful, "Afterwards, I felt like superwoman. But it hasn't changed my habits. I've still gone nowhere other than to do the interview with Meghan and Harry."

As per People magazine, looking towards the future, Winfrey said that she "may have an outdoor taco party" after enough of her friends have also been vaccinated. "I'm not ready to whoop whoop just yet...but eventually, I will ease into group gatherings. For now, I'm just grateful beyond description to have the vaccine." she wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus' famed halloumi cheese earns coveted EU quality mark

The European Union has recognised halloumi as a traditional product of Cyprus, which will shield the countrys top food export from an increasing number of foreign producers using the cheeses name to muscle into a 224-million-euro USD 267 mi...

Bengal polls: Former cricketer Ashok Dinda's car attacked, BJP alleges TMC's involvement

Former cricketer and Bhartiya Janata Party BJP candidate from Moyna, Ashok Dindas car was allegedly attacked by unidentified people on Tuesday. Dinda was returning after the poll campaign when a mob surrounded his car near Moyna Bazaar and ...

Germany decides AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for over 60s - document

German federal and state health ministries agreed that from Wednesday AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine can be used for people aged 60 and older following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder, a document on their agreement showed.Acti...

Five extra Rafale jets will be delivered by April-end: French Envoy

By Ankur Sharma Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India on Tuesday said that five extra Rafale jets will be ferried to India by the end of April. This would be other than three Rafale which is arriving on Wednesday.The Ambassador sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021