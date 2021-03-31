Left Menu

'Game of Thrones' play aims to bring Westeros to Broadway

The play will tell the story of the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a contest that took place 16 years before the "Game of Thrones" series on HBO.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 00:19 IST
'Game of Thrones' play aims to bring Westeros to Broadway

"Game of Thrones" and the fictional world of Westeros will come to life in a stage play that producers said on Tuesday they hope to bring to Broadway, London's West End and Australia starting in 2023. The play will tell the story of the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a contest that took place 16 years before the "Game of Thrones" series on HBO. It will feature characters, including Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister who were popular in the TV series.

The tourney was mentioned in the original series and in George R.R. Martin's novels, "A Song of Ice and Fire," which inspired the show. "Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney," Martin said in a statement.

"Now, at last, we can tell the whole story," added Martin, who is working with playwright Duncan MacMillan on the stage production. "Game of Thrones," a medieval fantasy series, was a global phenomenon for HBO, a unit of AT&T Inc. The network is developing several "Game of Thrones" TV prequels as well, including "House of the Dragon," which is set 300 years before the original series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Central Asian countries agree to focus on digital trade issues

Senior trade officials from the United States met on Tuesday with their counterparts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on a range of trade issues, underscoring their desire to strengthen trade ties a...

WTO Director-General plans event on COVID-19 vaccine scarcity

The World Trade Organizations head said on Tuesday that she plans to convene an event in mid-April on ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production amid what she called very serious scarcity in supply.The idea is to move us along on our quest to s...

U.S.' Blinken calls for global companies to reconsider financial support to Myanmar's military

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on international companies to consider cutting ties to enterprises that support Myanmars military and he decried its crackdown on anti-coup protesters.At least 512 civilians had been ...

Wildfires force closure of Mount Rushmore for a second day

Wildfires shut down South Dakotas Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Tuesday for a second day and led to the evacuation of about 500 homes.The wind-driven blazes, fueled by dry grass and timber, started Monday morning just west of Rapid Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021