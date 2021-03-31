Left Menu

New York City woman's banana bread is a hit

Allie Chernick, the 27-year-old photo editor-turned-baker behind Allie's Banana Bread, makes 500 banana bread loaves a week - and sells out within minutes. "At the most 2 minutes, but usually, less than a minute," she said from her commercial kitchen in downtown Manhattan.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 03:14 IST
New York City woman's banana bread is a hit

Allie Chernick, the 27-year-old photo editor-turned-baker behind Allie's Banana Bread, makes 500 banana bread loaves a week - and sells out within minutes.

"At the most 2 minutes, but usually, less than a minute," she said from her commercial kitchen in downtown Manhattan. "It's pretty crazy." Chernick had been baking banana bread for years using her grandmother's recipe, and would make it for friends in college.

"Everyone would freak out and be like, 'This is the best, can I have the recipe?' And because I always thought I was going to start a business with it, I kind of said, 'No, I don't want to give them it, I'll just make them one'," she said. Chernick created an Instagram account for her creations because she was getting so many orders through word of mouth that she couldn't keep track just through texting. She did further testing of the sales of her banana bread through a Brooklyn market in December 2019.

"It was insane," she said. "It sold out. It was great. And that's kind of when I started to take it a little bit more seriously." Chernick rented a commercial kitchen. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit a little more than a year ago, forcing her kitchen to close temporarily.

"I kind of had to stop things for a little bit," she said. "But it was still my side job, so it was not a big deal." Once the kitchen reopened four months later in the summer, Chernick's Instagram account had "blown up a lot more at that point," she said. "And I was getting so many orders that I could finally quit my job and do this full-time."

Chernick left her job as a photo editor for clothing maker Ralph Lauren in September. Of her 500 weekly loaves, 300 currently go to a market on Manhattan's tony Upper East Side and 200 for delivery nationwide.

Her photos of the sweets, some dripping with chocolate and maple syrup, get posted to Instagram each week. "I never really thought that I'd be just baking banana bread every day and that would be it, but that's kind of what it is," she said. "I like to make people happy and I like to watch people eat things that I made and watch them love it. It's very homey and it tastes very homemade and I just hope it reminds them of being cozy and happy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Carnivorous dinosaur with short snout and strong bite menaced Patagonia

Scientists in Argentina have unearthed the well-preserved skull of a meat-eating dinosaur that roamed northern Patagonia about 85 million years ago - a beast with a short snout, keen hearing and stout bite strength that made it a daunting p...

Hospitals in Ecuador's capital overwhelmed by COVID-19, doctors say

Ecuadors health system is under severe strain from a spike in COVID-19 and some hospitals in the capital Quito are working above capacity to treat patients, doctors said on Tuesday.Ecuador suffered a brutal outbreak of coronavirus in early ...

U.S. Vice President Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei discuss immigration -White House

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei spoke by phone on Tuesday and agreed to work together to address the root causes of migration to the United States, the White House said in a statement.They agr...

Honduran president's brother sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for drug trafficking

Tony Hernandez, a former Honduran congressman and brother of the sitting president, was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for drug trafficking by a U.S. judge on Tuesday.Hernandez, 42, was convicted on the drug charges and related w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021