Britney Spears says she's embarrassed by new documentary, cried for weeks

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears recently revealed the most recent documentary about her life is very humiliating and it's got her in tears.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:56 IST
Britney Spears (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears recently revealed the most recent documentary about her life is very humiliating and it's got her in tears. The 39-year-old singer shared an Instagram post on Tuesday (local time) that features her grooving to Aerosmith's 'Crazy,' in which she addressed the documentary for the first time, writing that she hasn't watched it but was "embarrassed" by the parts she did see and "cried for two weeks."

"I didn't watch the narrative however from what I saw of it I was humiliated by the light they put me in.I sobbed for about fourteen days and well .... I actually cry sometimes!!!!" Spears wrote. Earlier in the post, the 'Toxic' crooner pondered how she has been judged brutally by the media during her career and said she still is "till this day."

"My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" Spears wrote. "For my mental soundness, I need to move to @iamstevent the entire life to feel wild and human and invigorated!!! I have been uncovered for what seems like forever acting before individuals!!! It takes a great deal of solidarity to TRUST the universe with your genuine weakness cause I've generally been so judged... offended... and humiliated by the media... I actually am till this day!!!! As the world continues turning and life goes on we actually remain so delicate and touchy as individuals !!!"

But, the songstress finished her message on a lighter note, writing that "every day dancing" brings her joy and that she's not "here to be perfect." Despite the fact that Spears didn't participate in the documentary, 'Framing Britney Spears, it brought a profound jump into the media's depiction of the songstress and the occasions that led to her conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, in 2008.

As revealed by Variety, the doc, which was delivered by the New York Times and Left/Right Productions, assisted with reigniting the #FreeBritney development, which aims to see Spears released from the conservatorship. In an interview with Variety in February, 'Framing Britney Spears' director and producer Samantha Stark said she attempted adamantly to contact Spears to take part in the documentary, however, was ultimately unsure if her request ever reached the singer.

"We tried every which way to get a smoke signal to Britney about the documentary, but there is such a tight circle around her that we don't know if she got those requests or not. We didn't get a 'no' from her. We never got anything from her," Stark said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

