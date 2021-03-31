Left Menu

NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan in drugs case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 10:13 IST
NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan in connection with a drugs case, a senior NCB official said on Wednesday.

Khan was initially detained by the NCB Mumbai zonal unit on Tuesday after he landed at the city airport, he said.

His name had cropped up during the interrogation of arrested drug peddler Shadab Batata, the official said.

Accordingly, Khan was questioned by the NCB at its office in south Mumbai andhis statement was recorded late Tuesday night.

After examining his role in the crime, he was placed under arrest, the official said.

A team led by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede also conducted searches in suburban Andheri and Lokhandwala on Tuesday in connection with the case, he said.

While speaking to media persons before entering the NCB's office on Tuesday, Khan said he was not detained and he had himself come to meet the anti-drug agency's officers.

The actor has worked in some Bollywood films and TV shows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians eye encore but some spin worries in way

A batting line-up dotted with power-hitters coupled with a solid pack of death bowlers make five-time champions Mumbai Indians a formidable unit in the upcoming IPL.But the absence of quality spinners could hurt them in pursuit of a hat-tri...

U.S. trade war pushing China to steal tech, talent, Taiwan says

The China-U.S. trade war is pushing Beijing to step up its efforts to steal technology and poach talent from Taiwan to boost Chinas semiconductor industrys self-sufficiency, the government of the tech-powerhouse island said on Wednesday. Wa...

Google, BMW, Volvo, and Samsung SDI sign up to WWF call for temporary ban on deep-sea mining

Google, BMW, Volvo and Samsung SDI are the first global companies to have signed up to a World Wildlife Fund WWF call for a moratorium on deep-sea mining, the WWF said on Wednesday. In backing the call, the companies commit not to source an...

Google's 'Teacher approved' apps mislead on kids' privacy, activists tell FTC

Two advocacy groups on Wednesday called on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission FTC to investigate whether apps that Googles Play Store labels as Teacher approved are unlawfully collecting personal data without parental consent to target ads a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021