Left Menu

Fahadh Faasil's 'Joji' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in April

I am excited that with Joji premiering on Amazon Prime Video, viewers across the globe will be able to enjoy our crime drama, the 38-year-old actor said.For Pothan, reuniting with his long-time collaborator in Joji was fruitful and the director hoped that the the film will keep audiences hooked till the end. It was an amazing experience to work with such a brilliant and hardworking team.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 11:06 IST
Fahadh Faasil's 'Joji' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in April

Actor Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam crime-drama ''Joji'' is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. Directed by Dileesh Pothan, ''Joji'' also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex and Unnimaya Prasad in pivotal roles. The film is inspired by Shakespeare's tragedy Macbeth and aims to presents a ''twisted version'' of the plot filled with greed, ambition, murder and mystery. ''Joji'' marks the third directorial collaboration between Pothan and Faasil, who have earlier worked for 2016 comedy-drama ''Maheshinte Prathikaaram'' and National Award-winning feature ''Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum''.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video said ''Joji'' is a ''notable addition'' to the duo's exceptional work together. ''At Amazon Prime Video, our aim is to constantly provide our viewers with content that serves as wholesome entertainment and we’re confident that customers everywhere will find Joji thoroughly enjoyable,'' Subramaniam said in a statement. The film revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family who lives with his aspirations of becoming a super wealthy NRI. His father, however, thinks of him as nothing more than a loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family, as per the film's official plotline.

Faasil said he decided to board the project the moment he understood his character's journey in ''Joji''. ''I give myself enough time to understand my character and essentially become it, but Joji is one such character that had an edge to it which made the role interesting and appealing to me. ''I am excited that with 'Joji' premiering on Amazon Prime Video, viewers across the globe will be able to enjoy our crime drama,'' the 38-year-old actor said.

For Pothan, reuniting with his long-time collaborator in ''Joji'' was fruitful and the director hoped that the the film will keep audiences ''hooked till the end.'' ''It was an amazing experience to work with such a brilliant and hardworking team. Every actor embraced their characters so beautifully,'' he added. Written by Syam Pushkaran, ''Joji'' is produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Working Class Hero. PTI JUR RB RB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris mayor calls for schools to be closed to rein in COVID-19

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday that schools should be closed to rein in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, speaking ahead of possible new restrictive measures to be announced later in the day by the government.I think the schools...

One year on, Australian uniforms unveiled for Tokyo Olympics

The topical color was yellow on Wednesday. The plan is to convert that to gold.Olympic champion and rugby sevens player Charlotte Caslick was one of 10 Australian athletes who unveiled their Olympic team uniforms at a launch with the iconic...

Facebook to curb hate speech as Indian states go to polls

Facebook Inc said it was taking steps to combat hate speech and misinformation in India as the worlds biggest democracy started its months-long multi-phase elections in four big states. We recognize that there are certain types of content, ...

UK house price rise slows down in March, Nationwide says

British house prices growth slowed more than expected in March ahead of a previously planned end to a tax cut for buyers, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.House prices fell by a monthly 0.2, slowing the pace of their annual incr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021