Kartik Aaryan amuses fans with his latest post

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-03-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 12:30 IST
Kartik Aaryan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Keeping it light for his clan of social media followers, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, on Wednesday shared a quirky post detailing one of the after-effects of the virus. The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor hopped on to Instagram to share a picture as he turned upside down.

The photo sees Aaryan performing a headstand in the morning on the roof of his home. The actor is seen dressed in a red T-shirt, a grey zipper hoodie, and jogger pants with a pair of sports shoes. The picture seems to be captured in between his workout session, as one can catch a glimpse of the actor's gym bag in the photo. The 'Love Aaj Kal' star captioned the post, "Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai!! Good Morning."

Celebrity followers including fashion designer Manish Malhotra and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform and left heart-shaped eyes and fire emojis. Scores of fans also wished their favourite actor a speedy recovery. On March 22, the 'Luka Chuppi' star informed his fans about testing positive for COVID-19. Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a graphic of mathematical 'plus' sign while revealing the news. He wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo," with folded hands emoticon.

Quite an active social media user, the actor keeps on amusing fans with his light-hearted posts. Earlier, the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star wished his fans on Holi with a hillarious post featuring Rajpal Yadav. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in the supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and in his much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka'. He also has Karan Johar's film 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

