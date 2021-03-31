Left Menu

Donald Faison roped in as Professor Utonium in 'Powerpuff Girls' live-action pilot

The fans of the much-loved animated series 'The Powerpuff Girls' now have a reason to rejoice as the makers have roped in Donald Faison, who has joined the live-action pilot at The CW in the role of Professor Drake Utonium.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:18 IST
Donald Faison and Professor Utonium (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The fans of the much-loved animated series 'The Powerpuff Girls' now have a reason to rejoice as the makers have roped in Donald Faison, who has joined the live-action pilot at The CW in the role of Professor Drake Utonium. According to Variety, the series, now titled simply 'Powerpuff,' was first announced as being in development back in August. Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new series sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting.

The plot further turns as it revolves around the fact if the girls will agree to reunite now or not and that if the world needs them more than ever. It was previously announced that Chloe Bennet has been cast as Blossom, Dove Cameron has been cast as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault has been cast as Buttercup.

As per Variety, Faison who will be seen essaying the role of Professor Utonium is described as quirky, debonair, and a pinch narcissistic. He is a scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab. Staring down a midlife crisis, he is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters. Faison is best known for his starring role in the sitcom 'Scrubs' on which he featured throughout the show's nine-season run. He and co-star Zach Braff currently host the podcast 'Fake Doctors Real Friends.' Faison is also known for his work on shows like 'Emergence' and 'Generation Q'. He has also starred in movies like 'Clueless' and 'Remember the Titans.'

As reported by Variety, the 'Powerpuff Girls' pilot hails from writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, with Cody executive producing via Vita Vera Films. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Erika Kennair will produce. Maggie Kiley will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television will produce. (ANI)

