Woman armed with knife tries to get into Drake's property

A lady armed with a knife attempted to get onto Drake's estate in Canada while the rapper was home on Tuesday, as per cops and sources.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:27 IST
Drake (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A lady armed with a knife attempted to get onto Drake's estate in Canada while the rapper was home on Tuesday, as per cops and sources. Page Six detailed that the female gatecrasher confronted the security outside the singer's palatial Toronto mansion's door. She reportedly hit one watchman with a pipe at around 4:50 pm prior to being arrested.

The Canadian rapper was inside the huge 50,000-square-foot home at that point, a source revealed to Page Six. "A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested," a Toronto Police Department source revealed to The Sun.

"She didn't acquire any sort of passage into the property, and there were no wounds. It isn't clear the thing she was doing at the resident, yet she had no correspondence at all with the homeowner," the source added. A Toronto Sun reporter tweeted that a watchman had allegedly been struck by a metal line during the incident.

Page Six detailed that, in 2017, a female intruder broke into Drake's home in Southern California - where she proceeded to drink his water and soda. (ANI)

ANALYSIS-Quiet Singapore turns up volume on Myanmar as regional fears grow

Rarely does Singapore use strident language or take on a visibly active role in foreign policy as it has over the increasing bloodshed in Myanmar.Worries over regional instability and the credibility of the Association of Southeast Asian Na...

FOREX-Dollar hits fresh highs on U.S. recovery bets, yield support

The dollar hit a fresh one-year high versus the yen and multi-month peaks with other rivals on Wednesday as investors bet that massive fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the United States lead a global pandemic recovery. ...

Volkswagen admits marketing prank, pulls fake release on name change

Volkswagen AGs U.S. unit issued a false news release claiming it would rename its U.S. operations as Voltswagen of America in a marketing stunt designed to call attention to its electric vehicle efforts, the carmaker said. Volkswagen came u...
